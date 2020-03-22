BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

The Lagos State Government has asked public officers to stay at home for 14 days as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The stay-at-home order affects officers from Grade level 1 to 12.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the order on Sunday during a statewide address.

Nigeria has recorded 28 confirmed cases of the pandemic, raising fears of a further spread.

The situation has forced several state governments to take stringent measures including closing schools and restricting public gatherings.

International flights into Nigeria have also been suspended to curb the spread of the virus.