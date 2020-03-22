Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members

He said, "What we are doing is to ensure that the plague doesn't spread. This has never happened in my lifetime that nations are shutting their doors against each other.”

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 22, 2020



Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also know as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has asked his members to abide by every government preventive measures in order to check the spread of Coronavirus. 

Oyedepo made the call in his Sunday sermon monitored by SaharaReporters on the church's YouTube page.

He said, "What we are doing is to ensure that the plague doesn't spread. This has never happened in my lifetime that nations are shutting their doors against each other.

"The world is at war with an invisible enemy and we must pray. Schools are being shut down, people are entering buses where everyone is breathing on everyone, every market in Africa is an open market. Can we test everybody taking a bus? Only God can rescue the world at this time.

"We are a law abiding congregation and must follow measures being put in place to contain the spread."

He added that the church was working on programmes to enable localised congregation instead of mass gatherings on service days.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: First Case Of Coronavirus Recorded In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: First Case Of Coronavirus Recorded In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Sports Enugu Rangers Player Killed In Road Crash, Two Others Injured
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Breaks Out At Agboju In Lagos
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Opinion Absentee President In A Season Of Coronavirus By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad