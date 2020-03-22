Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members





Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also know as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has asked his members to abide by every government preventive measures in order to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Oyedepo made the call in his Sunday sermon monitored by SaharaReporters on the church's YouTube page.



He said, "What we are doing is to ensure that the plague doesn't spread. This has never happened in my lifetime that nations are shutting their doors against each other.



"The world is at war with an invisible enemy and we must pray. Schools are being shut down, people are entering buses where everyone is breathing on everyone, every market in Africa is an open market. Can we test everybody taking a bus? Only God can rescue the world at this time.



"We are a law abiding congregation and must follow measures being put in place to contain the spread."



He added that the church was working on programmes to enable localised congregation instead of mass gatherings on service days.

