Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2020

Ghana has confirmed its first Coronavirus death, President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo, made the announcement. 

The patient, who is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader resident in Kumasi, was said to be unwell and reported to a health facility with fever and cough.

“Unfortunately one person who tested positive for the virus but had serious underlying health complications, passed away in the early hours of today,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghanaian President further announced the closure of the country’s borders to human traffic in a televised address on Saturday.

He said, “All our borders, that is, by land, sea and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday.”

Ghana has recorded 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

