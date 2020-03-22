JUST IN: First Case Of Coronavirus Recorded In Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that a case of Coronavirus had been detected in the city.

In a statement on Sunday morning, he said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive. The result was released at 17:35pm on March 21, 2020.

“A follow-up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The health authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts. The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the state epidemiological team.

"All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to ministry officials and self-isolate for 14 days.”

Three new cases of the virus were announced in Nigeria on Sunday morning, bringing the total confirmed infections to 25.