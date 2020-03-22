JUST IN: First Case Of Coronavirus Recorded In Oyo

In a statement on Sunday morning, he said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive. The result was released at 17:35pm on March 21, 2020.“

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 22, 2020

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that a case of Coronavirus had been detected in the city. 

In a statement on Sunday morning, he said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive. The result was released at 17:35pm on March 21, 2020.

“A follow-up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area. 

“The health authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts. The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the state epidemiological team. 

"All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to ministry officials and self-isolate for 14 days.”

Three new cases of the virus were announced in Nigeria on Sunday morning, bringing the total confirmed infections to 25.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Sports Enugu Rangers Player Killed In Road Crash, Two Others Injured
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Breaks Out At Agboju In Lagos
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Opinion Absentee President In A Season Of Coronavirus By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad