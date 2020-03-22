Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings

The Lagos State Government has sealed two popular event centres in the capital, Ikeja, for violating its new directive on public gathering.

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the state government had taken a number of measures to reduce physical contacts among residents in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

As a result, the state had announced that gatherings of over 20 persons at a time was prohibited.

Officials of the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency sealed the venue of a surprise party expected to host over 500 guests on Saturday.

The agency also shut down Regency and Imperial halls in Ikeja for failing to stick to the new directive.

Nigeria now has 26 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, raising fears that the pandemic could spread further if stringent measures are not taken by the federal and state governments.

Already schools have been closed across several states while a ban on international flights into the country was announced on Saturday to help reduce the risk of a further spread of the pandemic.