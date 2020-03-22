Nigeria’s National Assembly Barred To Visitors Over Coronavirus

The complex will be permanently shut following a rise in the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2020

The National Assembly Building voiceofnigeria.org.ng

Security operatives at the National Assembly in Abuja have been ordered not to allow visitors into the complex starting from Tuesday.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control confirmed three cases of the virus in Abuja on Saturday. 

Schools including universities in the country have been closed in several states of the federation indefinitely as a result of the situation. 

Religious and social gatherings of persons more than 50 have also been discouraged. 

Nigeria now has 26 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

