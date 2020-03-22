Three New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria



The Nigerian Government on Sunday announced the discovery of three new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This comes a day after 10 fresh cases were announced on Saturday.

Nigeria now has 25 confirmed cases of the virus.

Two persons have however, been discharged to go home and spending time in isolation centres for treatment.

No deaths have been recorded in the country for the pandemic.

Confirming the development, the Nigeria Center For Disease Control in a Twitter post said, "Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria.

"As at 06:45am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria.

"Of the 25 confirmed cases, two have been discharged with no death."

