Three New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria

This comes a day after 10 fresh cases were announced on Saturday. Nigeria now has 25 confirmed cases of the virus.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 22, 2020


The Nigerian Government on Sunday announced the discovery of three new cases of Coronavirus in the country. 

This comes a day after 10 fresh cases were announced on Saturday. 

Nigeria now has 25 confirmed cases of the virus. 

Two persons have however, been discharged to go home and spending time in isolation centres for treatment. 

No deaths have been recorded in the country for the pandemic.

Confirming the development, the Nigeria Center For Disease Control in a Twitter post said, "Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria. 

"As at 06:45am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria.

"Of the 25 confirmed cases, two have been discharged with no death."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: First Case Of Coronavirus Recorded In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sports Inmates Organise 40th Birthday Party For Ronaldinho In Paraguayan Prison
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: First Case Of Coronavirus Recorded In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker Breaks Into Offices Of Removed Principal Officers As House Crisis Rages
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Sports Enugu Rangers Player Killed In Road Crash, Two Others Injured
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Breaks Out At Agboju In Lagos
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad