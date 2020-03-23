Access Bank Closes Branch After Customer Tested Positive For Coronavirus

In a statement on Monday, the bank said, “We have just confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde Branch on Monday, 16th March 2020, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

A customer, who visited a branch of Access Bank on Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, has tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing the financial institution to shut down that outlet.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of the visit and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.

“In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection.

“Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.”

Nigeria has so far announced 36 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with one death recorded.

