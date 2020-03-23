BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria

"Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. Three are in Lagos State and one in FCT. Two of these cases are returning travellers."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2020


The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This was announced via the official Twitter account of the agency on Monday night.

The four new cases takes the total cases in the country to 40. 

"Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. Three are in Lagos State and one in FCT.

"Two of these cases are returning travellers. 

"As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with one death recorded," the NCDC said.
 

