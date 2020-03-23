BREAKING: Nigerian Government Confirms Five New Cases Of Coronavirus



The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Monday morning announced five new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The latest announcement has taken the total number of confirmed cases of the pandemic from 30 to 35.

In a post on Twitter, NCDC said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, two in Lagos and one in Edo.

“Two cases are returning travellers from the UK

“As at 09:45am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday announced that his son had been infected with the virus and currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Abuja.

To curb the spread of the pandemic, the federal and state governments have adopted series of measures including closing of schools, banning international flights and restricting public gatherings to a limited number of persons.

The virus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has spread to more than 77 countries around the world, has killed over 11, 184 persons so far and infected at least 266, 073 individuals.