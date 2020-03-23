BREAKING: Nigerian Government Confirms Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The latest announcement has taken the total number of confirmed cases of the pandemic from 30 to 35.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020


The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Monday morning announced five new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The latest announcement has taken the total number of confirmed cases of the pandemic from 30 to 35.

In a post on Twitter, NCDC said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, two in Lagos and one in Edo.

“Two cases are returning travellers from the UK

“As at 09:45am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday announced that his son had been infected with the virus and currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Abuja. 

To curb the spread of the pandemic, the federal and state governments have adopted series of measures including closing of schools, banning international flights and restricting public gatherings to a limited number of persons.

The virus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has spread to more than 77 countries around the world, has killed over 11, 184 persons so far and infected at least 266, 073 individuals.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH German Chancellor, Merkel, In Quarantine Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Sin, Arrogance And Disobedience Responsible For Coronavirus —CAN President
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Police Block Popular Abuja Church, COZA, To Prevent Large Gathering Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: Be Law Abiding, Oyedepo Tells Church Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Breaks Out At Agboju In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corporations EFCC To Arraign Former Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita, Eight Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH German Chancellor, Merkel, In Quarantine Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports Enugu Rangers Player Killed In Road Crash, Two Others Injured
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Sin, Arrogance And Disobedience Responsible For Coronavirus —CAN President
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Enyimba Player, One Other Person Abducted In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Seals Two Event Centres For Hosting Large Gatherings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad