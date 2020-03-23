Coronavirus: Prepare For Tougher Measures, Nigerian Government Tells Citizens

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said that tougher measures were underway to combat the situation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that citizens must be prepared for tougher directives as the number of Coronavirus cases rises in the country by the day.

On Monday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control announced that the country now had 36 confirmed cases of the virus with one death recorded so far.

He said, “The truth is that things may yet get worse than it is now, hence the need for all hands to be on deck. 

“Tougher decisions may yet be on the way to contain this disease. But whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of Nigerians.

“President Buhari has assured Nigerians that the government is on top of the situation and that there is no cause for panic.”

SaharaReporters, New York

