Coronavirus: Zamfara Governor Orders Closure Of Government Offices

The move was to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state. No case of COVID-19 is yet to be confirmed in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2020


Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate closure of all government offices in the state.

The move was to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

No case of COVID-19 is yet to be confirmed in the state. 

The Nigeria  Centre for Disease Control had on Monday morning confirmed 36 cases of the virus with one death so far.

In his directive, Matawalle ordered all civil servants to stay at home.

However, he stated that health workers, firefighters and radio stations were exempted from the order.

He said, “I have ordered the immediate shutdown of all government offices, ministries, departments and agencies. 

“Almajiri schools should also be closed. All state civil servants should remain at home. 

“Gathering of more than 20 people is banned. 

“Our hospitals, fire service and radio stations are not affected by this rule.”

The governor, who described the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in the country as alarming, advised the people of Zamfara to practice social distancing, avoid large crowds and also take all necessary precautions as directed by the NCDC.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

