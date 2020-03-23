India Restricts Movement In More Districts To Curb Coronavirus Spread

A nearly empty street is seen in Mumbai, India on March 22

India has moved to lock down 75 districts to control further spread of Coronavirus in the country.

According to CNN, New Delhi, the country's capital, is one of the districts penned for lockdown until March 31.

India has reported 425 infections and eight deaths from the disease.

The country had first issued a 14-hour lockdown on Sunday but the new measures now extend it.

Some of the major cities affected are Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

This implies that millions of workers in the technology and financial sectors will be forced to work from home for the rest of the month.

The authorities, according to CNN, say only essential services will be operational in these districts

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship will be closed, and interstate buses and metros will be suspended.

Several districts — including the financial capital of Mumbai — are now enforcing a pre-existing law that makes it a punishable offence for four or more people to gather.

Several states have gone into complete lockdown.

In the Northern state of Punjab, the chief minister announced that except for essential services, the entire state will be under a lockdown until March 31.

The state has confirmed more than 20 Coronavirus cases including one death.

The entire state of Uttarakhand — which has only reported three confirmed cases, has also announced a non-essential services lockdown until March 31.