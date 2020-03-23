Many Injured As Police Open Fire On Protesting Shiite Members In Abuja

Scores of Islamic Movement in Nigeria members are currently injured after policemen opened fire on them during a peaceful protest in Abuja on Monday.

The Shiite members were protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, who are still being held by the Nigerian Government despite a court order sanctioning their release, when the incident happened.

The event took place around Aguiyi Ironsi Street near National Human Rights Commotion in Maitama, Abuja, around 12:10pm.

It is not the first time that policemen would be attacking IMN members during peaceful demonstrations – the law enforcement personnel have opened fire on them several times in recent months.