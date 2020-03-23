Many Injured As Police Open Fire On Protesting Shiite Members In Abuja

The Shiite members were protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, who are still being held by the Nigerian Government despite a court order sanctioning their release, when the incident happened.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

Scores of Islamic Movement in Nigeria members are currently injured after policemen opened fire on them during a peaceful protest in Abuja on Monday.

The event took place around Aguiyi Ironsi Street near National Human Rights Commotion in Maitama, Abuja, around 12:10pm.

It is not the first time that policemen would be attacking IMN members during peaceful demonstrations – the law enforcement personnel have opened fire on them several times in recent months.

