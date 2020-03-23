Oyo-Ita, Two Others Granted Bail In Fraud Case

Oyo-Ita was granted bail in the sum of N100m and two sureties in like sum, while the two others were granted N50m bail and two sureties in like sum.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2020

Ex-Head Of Civil Service Oyo-Ita In Court Over Fraud Allegations Channels TV

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday arraigned a former Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and two others – Garba Umar and Ubong Effiok – at the Federal High Court, Abuja for fraud and money laundering. 

The three persons were arraigned alongside six companies on 18 counts including failure to fully disclose their assets.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo while approving the bail, said, “The Coronavirus pandemic is something that must be on the minds of all of us. 

“Social distancing is being preached, I shall, therefore, grant bail to the defendants not only based on Coronavirus but also on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

Saharareporters, New York

