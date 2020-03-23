Popular Ibadan Radio Presenter, Edmund Obilo, Tests Negative For Coronavirus

A popular radio presenter based in Ibadan, Oyo State, Edmund Obilo, who was initially suspected of contracting Coronavirus and placed in isolation at the University College Hospital, has tested negative for the virus.

Obilo was isolated at UCH for close observation on Thursday but his blood sample has returned negative, calming fears initially raised.

A close ally of the radio presenter confirmed to SaharaReporters that he was free of the virus and would soon be released to go home.

Nigeria so far has 36 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with one death recorded as a result of the pandemic.