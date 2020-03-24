BREAKING: NCDC Adds Kyari, Bauchi Governor To Tally As Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Hit 44

SaharaReporters had on Monday exclusively reported that Kyari was infected with the virus as his test result came out positive but the NCDC refused to confirm it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

 

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has finally added Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, to its real-time count of confirmed cases of persons infected with Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Similarly, Mohammed’s result came out positive on Tuesday with a release from the state government informing the public about it. 

In a post on the official Twitter handle of the NCDC, the agency stayed silent on the cases and simply said one case was confirmed in Abuja and another in Bauchi.

“Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: one in FCT and one in Bauchi. 

"The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK,” the NCDC tweeted.

With the addition of the two, the total confirmed cases in the country hit 44. 

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters had reported that three staff of Kyari tested positive to COVID-19 on Tuesday. 

The affected persons are yet to be identified but they are close members of Kyari's work unit.

Since returning from the trip abroad, Kyari has had contacts with several prominent persons including Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Babagana Kingibe, a prominent member of the 'cabal' and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello. 

Aliko Dangote, Governor Bello Masari of Katsina and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, are among others that Kyari came in contact with after returning from his foreign trip.

SaharaReporters, New York

