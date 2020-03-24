BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria

This brings the total tally of confirmed cases in the country to 42.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



Nigeria has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun states.

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control on Tuesday in a Twitter post, said, "Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. One is in Lagos State and one in Ogun.

"One case is a returning traveller, the second case is contact of a previously confirmed case.

"As at 1:00pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, two discharged, one death."
 

