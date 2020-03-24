Cross River Government Closes Land, Air And Water Entry Points Over Coronavirus

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

The Government of Cross River State has announced the closure of its land, air and water entry points in order to prevent Coronavirus from spreading into the state. 

The pandemic, which has infected 40 persons in Nigeria, has led to the death of one person, raising concerns that things could escalate in the coming days. 

In a statement by Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade, the state government handed down a number of directives. 

The statement reads, "In view of the reality of the Coronavirus, Governor Ben Ayade has ordered that all entry points into Cross River State (land, air and water) are hereby locked down. Access will be based on passing a thorough screening regime.

"Local government council elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 28, 2020, is suspended indefinitely.

"All educational institutions in the state, both public and private must shut down until further notice.

"Civil servants, except those on essential services (medical personnel and revenue officers), should with immediate effect, stay away from work for an initial period of two weeks. 

"All social,cultural and religious activities are hereby suspended and essential activities must not have a crowd beyond five persons. 

"Every tricycle (keke) and taxi can carry only one passenger at a time and must have hand sanitisers for use by their passengers. 

"Buses are henceforth permitted to have only two passengers on a seat with the drivers mandated to sanitise their vehicles after every trip. 

"All public areas, pubs, bars and restaurants are limited to five customers at a time.

"The Commissioner for Health should immediately set up COVID-19 adhoc monitoring unit to enforce compliance to all preventive measures as highlighted."

