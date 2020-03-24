Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

The saxophonist was one of the pioneers of Afro jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



Manu Dibango, a veteran Afro jazz star, has died on Tuesday after contracting Coronavirus.

In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs on the legendary "Thriller" album. 

Jackson settled out of court.

"His funeral service will be held in strict privacy and a tribute to his memory will be organised when possible," his record label told AFP.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

