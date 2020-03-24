JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China





While the world is still battling with Coronavirus, another deadly virus, Orthohantavirus popularly referred to as Hantavirus, has emerged from China.

The virus has already killed a man from Yunnan Province.

He was on a chartered bus to Shandong Province for work on Monday when he fell and died, Global Times reported.

He was tested positive for Hantavirus.

Other 32 people on the bus were tested also.

Hantavirus is spread mainly by rodents.

Unlike Coronavirus, the cases of human-to-human transmission of Hantavirus are rare.

Humans may become infected with Hantavirus if they come in contact with rodent urine, saliva, or faeces.

Early symptoms of the virus include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, along with headache, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems.

If left untreated, it can lead to coughing and shortness of breath and finally death.

More than 377,000 people have been infected by Coronavirus across the world and 16,500 have died from it.

Countries are being placed on lockdown to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

