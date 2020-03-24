JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China

The virus has already killed a man from Yunnan Province. Hantavirus is spread mainly by rodents.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2020



While the world is still battling with Coronavirus, another deadly virus, Orthohantavirus popularly referred to as Hantavirus, has emerged from China.

The virus has already killed a man from Yunnan Province.

He was on a chartered bus to Shandong Province for work on Monday when he fell and died, Global Times reported.

He was tested positive for Hantavirus.

Other 32 people on the bus were tested also.

Hantavirus is spread mainly by rodents.

Unlike Coronavirus, the cases of human-to-human transmission of Hantavirus are rare.

Humans may become infected with Hantavirus if they come in contact with rodent urine, saliva, or faeces.

Early symptoms of the virus include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, along with headache, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems. 

If left untreated, it can lead to coughing and shortness of breath and finally death.

More than 377,000 people have been infected by Coronavirus across the world and 16,500 have died from it.

Countries are being placed on lockdown to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Submit Yourselves For Coronavirus Test, Abba Kyari Tells Nigerian Lawmakers Returning From Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 40 In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Ex-PPMC Managing Director, Achimugu, To Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Sick, Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Submit Yourselves For Coronavirus Test, Abba Kyari Tells Nigerian Lawmakers Returning From Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor’s Advisory Council To Meet Over Lagos Assembly Crisis
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: NYSC Says Corps Members Free To Go Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad