Lagos To Temporarily Close Markets From Friday

The decision was hinged on the increasing number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

 

The Lagos State Market Leaders and Traders' Association has resolved to closing all markets, showrooms and stores in the city from Friday.

The state chapter of the association in a notice jointly signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala, President; and Comrade Okey Enwuru, Secretary; said that the association was also concerned and worried about the dire economic crisis the pandemic had thrown the world into, adding that it hopes things normalises soon.

The association said that after due consultations and deliberations with markets leaders, it will be deploying a “life first” approach.

The association enjoined all residents of the states to stock foodstuffs in their houses as markets would be closed for seven days.

Traders are ordered to stay at home during this period and ensure they abide by preventive measures advised by the state government.

“We advise all markets affiliated to our association and other markets in Lagos State to direct their members to buy and stock foodstuff that will sustain their families in the next couple of weeks between Tuesday, March 24 to Thursday, March 26, and close their shops, offices, showrooms, warehouses and markets temporarily from Friday, March 27 to Friday, April 4, 2020, as we study events unfold.

“We advise our members to stay at home during this temporal market shutdown and maintain social distancing; also observe other measures as directed or may be directed by relevant health agencies,” the association said.

SaharaReporters, New York

