Nigeria's Vice President, Osinbajo, In Self-isolation Over Coronavirus —Aide

The development is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 24, 2020

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently in self-isolation in compliance with a directive from the Nigerian Center for Disease Control.

The development is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, said the VP was continuing to work from home where he is isolated.

He said, "VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distancing. 
"Today, he continues his work from the home office as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Arrives Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Staff Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko, Dies In United Kingdom
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Arrives Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Staff Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Top Military Commanders Were Ambushed, Killed In Borno By Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hollywood Star, Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Borno, Kill 45
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria Army Prepares For Lockdown Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion A Letter To Abba Kyari In Isolation By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad