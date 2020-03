Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has tested negative for Coronavirus on Wednesday, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Osinbajo went into self-isolation after President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for the virus.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has also tested positive for the virus.

Nigeria so far has 46 confirmed cases of the pandemic with one recorded death.