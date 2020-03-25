Coronavirus Cases Rise To 46 In Nigeria

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The new development takes the total confirmed cases in the country to 46.

"Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: one in Lagos and one in Osun.

"Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days.

"As at 07:00am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

"Two have been discharged with one death," the NCDC said.