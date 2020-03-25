Coronavirus: Director General of Nigerian Governors Forum, Wife In Self-isolation After Contact With Infected Bauchi Governor

Director General of Nigerian Governors Forum, Asishana Okauru, is currently in self-isolation following exposure to Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Okauru in a statement disclosed that he, his wife, Ifueko, and entire household will be proceeding on self-isolation following his attendance of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Nigerian Economic Council both of which were attended by Governor Mohammed of Bauchi.

He said, "I wish to inform the general public that my wife together with my entire household will be proceeding on self-isolation.

"We are taking this action following my exposure to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who announced the positive outcome of his test for COVID-19. "I attended different meetings of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and the Nigerian Economic Council last week, which were also attended by the Bauchi State governor. "Consequently, my wife and I would be undergoing COVID-19 testing this week. "All members of NGF Secretariat that were exposed will be observing self-isolation.

"We encourage all those invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do same."

Nigeria presently has 44 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.

Apart from Bauchi State governor, Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu President, is another prominent Nigerian that had tested positive for the virus.