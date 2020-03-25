Coronavirus: Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, In Self-isolation

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, is currently in self-isolation.

Fayemi made the decision after meeting with two infected persons in recent days.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Fayemi said, "I just took a COVD-19 test, having gone into self-isolation since yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

“I’m asymptomatic and feel well but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.

"I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, and Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, have tested positive for the virus.

Fayemi together with several state governors had contact with the two men recently.

Nigeria so far has 46 confirmed cases of the virus and one recorded death.