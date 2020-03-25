Coronavirus: LAGESC Corps Marshal Orders Operatives To Enforce Closure Of Markets

As part of efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus, governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ordered the closure of all open markets and stalls for seven days beginning from Thursday, March 26.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020



Corps Marshal, Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, CP Gbemisola Akinpele (retd), has directed officials to remain at duty posts to enforce the compliance of directives by the state government especially on the closure of markets.

To ensure total compliance, LAGESC said it's operatives will be available to enforce the governor's order.

According to Akinpele, the agency was part of the essential service providers and enforcement team of the Lagos State government. 

He said, "In the light of this, all operatives must remain at their duty posts to ensure that these directives are strictly adhered to, as it is aimed towards ensuring safety of lives against the Coronavirus pandemic in the state," a statement by the agency signed by Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Kehinde, reads.

It added, "We implore all operators of non-food and non-medical stores/markets to close down their outlets as directed by the state government from the 26th of March 2020, as the agency along with other enforcement and security personnel will ensure strict compliance, being one of her statutory role."
 

