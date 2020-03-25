Coronavirus: Medical Supply Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Moved To Abuja From Lagos

The Nigerian Government has moved medical supplies donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, to combat Coronavirus in the country from Lagos to Abuja.

However, the decision to move the supplies to Abuja has caused a storm on social media with citizens raising the alarm that the materials were about to be distributed to wealthy government officials in the nation's capital.

Bashir Ahmed, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, he said, “Medical materials donated by @JackMa to fight #Coronavirus in Africa have arrived Abuja, airlifted from Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, by the Nigerian Air Force.”