Coronavirus: Medical Supply Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Moved To Abuja From Lagos

However, the decision to move the supplies to Abuja has caused a storm on social media with citizens raising the alarm that the materials were about to be distributed to wealthy government officials in the nation's capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020

 

The Nigerian Government has moved medical supplies donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, to combat Coronavirus in the country from Lagos to Abuja.

However, the decision to move the supplies to Abuja has caused a storm on social media with citizens raising the alarm that the materials were about to be distributed to wealthy government officials in the nation's capital. 

Bashir Ahmed, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, he said, “Medical materials donated by @JackMa to fight #Coronavirus in Africa have arrived Abuja, airlifted from Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, by the Nigerian Air Force.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Government Closes All Entry Points Into State Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Arrives Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Staff Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Speaker Of Edo State House Of Assembly Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Another Deadly Virus Detected In China
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Top Military Commanders Were Ambushed, Killed In Borno By Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Convicts Ex-NNPC Official Over N6bn Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Federal Inland Revenue Service Retires Directors
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Government Closes All Entry Points Into State Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Delta State Science Commissioner, Matthew Tsekiri, Sacked Staff Over Refusal To Remit N100, 000 Into Girlfriend’s Bank Account From Salary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Saraki For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Medical Supplies To Fight Coronavirus Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Arrives Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Staff Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Speaker Of Edo State House Of Assembly Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad