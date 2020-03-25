Coronavirus: Ondo Police Begin Clampdown On Gatherings Above 50 Persons

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 25, 2020


The police in Ondo on Wednesday said it had began a clampdown on gathering of more than 50 persons in the state in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. 

In a statement, Commissioner of Police in the state, Undie Adie, said the enforcement was imperative in order to save lives in the state. 

"The government of Ondo State in reference to the directives of the Federal Government has warned citizens to stay safe by avoiding crowded areas. 

"It has called for the closure of all social gatherings, drinking joints, congregation of more than 50 persons in any worship centre, use of air-condition in any vehicle accommodating more than five persons.

"We will not hesitate to implement forceful action against persons intending to contest with the government over this directive," the statement reads. 

SaharaReporters observed that some markets in the state have already been shut in order to curb the spread of the virus.
 

