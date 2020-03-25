Coronavirus: Panic In Delta As Persons With Suspected Symptoms Flood FMC Emergency Ward

A staff of the medical facility, who spoke with SaharaReporters, disclosed that many of the visitors were apprehensive that they might have contracted the virus after feeling unwell.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020

 

The Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta State, is currently witnessing large influx of visitors with suspected symptoms of Coronavirus.

“There is serious fear since Monday night, so many persons with suspected symptoms of Coronavirus have been coming into our emergency ward and the number is increasing even though no formal tests had been carried out on such persons.

“We have been told not to disclose a confirmed case so as to avoid panic in the state.

“Some of our colleagues working in government hospitals across the state told us that there was nothing on ground to show preparedness for the pandemic.

“A Lassa fever case was recorded at the facility and the patient, a pregnant woman, was subsequently transferred to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State,” the source said.

When contacted, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Victor Osiatuma, said that there were no Coronavirus patients at the health facility.

He said, “Apart from the Lassa fever case of a pregnant woman recorded in our facility, there is no other case or cases of an outbreak of any dreaded disease here.”

