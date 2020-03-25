Coronavirus: Shehu Sani Donates Protective Items, Food To Churches, Mosques

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 25, 2020



A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has distributed protective items and foodstuffs to churches, mosques and correctional centers.

Sani while making the donation in Kaduna on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to stand together and fight Coronavirus.

He berated the elites and political leaders for neglecting and destroying the public healthcare system over the years. 

He added that the days of reckoning had come for those charged with the responsibility of turning around Nigeria's hospitals but refused to take action. 

Sani said, "Coronavirus will not bring an end to the world but surely return it to its beginning and basics where love, brotherhood and compassion was the spirit. 

"If Coronavirus had come during electioneering period, political leaders could have distributed free and customised sanitisers, masks and ventilators."
 

Saharareporters, New York

