EXCLUSIVE: Management Of Akwa Ibom Nursing School Defies Closure Order, Continues Academic Session

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2020

The management of School of Nursing, Eket, Akwa Ibom State, has disregarded the order of the Nigerian Government that all educational institutions in the country should shut down over the Coronavirus outbreak. 

SaharaReporters discovered that in total disregard for the order, the management of the college was continuing academic activities and has in fact ordered lecturers to engage students in classrooms. 

To further drive home that directive from government, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria issued a memo to all heads of nursing schools and departments to suspended activities. 

But findings by SaharaReporters on Wednesday revealed that all nursing schools in Akwa Ibom State (SON, Eket; SON, Anua; SON and Ikot Ekpene) as well as Midwifery Schools (SOM, Anua; SOM, Oron; and SOM, Ituk Mbang) are all carrying out their normal academic activities.

Students of the institutions confirmed to our correspondent that there had not been a halt in academic activities despite the directive from the government.

They stated that the principal ordered the session to continue, claiming that he was yet to receive an order from the appropriate quarters.

“Despite the Federal Government circular and memo by the Nursing and Midwifery Council directing all institutions to close, we are still attending classes.

“Our principals said they had not gotten any directive from Director of Nursing Services,” the students said.

When contacted, the Director of Nursing Services in the state, Mr Ezekiel E. Akpan, said that the closure of the schools was a state affair.

He also said that he was yet to receive an official order to close the schools.

“The principal and the director are not to decide. 

"Closure of school is a state matter and resides with the state government,” he said.

When informed that the directive was from the Nigerian Government and a circular was issued by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, he dropped the call and refused to answer further calls to his line.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 46 cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death. 

SaharaReporters, New York

