Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, To Undergo Coronavirus Test After Contact With Abba Kyari

This came barely 24 hours after SaharaReporters exclusively reported that the Ondo governor had gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with persons confirmed to have contracted the virus.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 25, 2020


Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday announced that he was ready to take the Coronavirus test.

Akeredolu, who made the announcement through his Twitter handle, said he would ensure that the result was made public. 

Akeredolu had contact with President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, recently.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Anxiety As Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Self-isolates, Cancels Official Engagements 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Kyari has tested positive for the virus. 

The governor said, "Having received news that one of the persons at a meeting I attended tested positive for #COVID-19, I have willingly volunteered to get tested for it in spite of the fact that many others at the said meeting tested negative to make assurance doubly sure. I am well and asymptomatic.

"The result of the test will be made public in due course." 
 

