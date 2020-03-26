BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, three discharged and one death."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2020

 

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 14 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, 12 were confirmed in Lagos while two were confirmed in the FCT.

“14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, 12 in Lagos

“Of the 14, six were detected on a vessel, three are returning travellers into Nigeria and one is close contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, three discharged and one death,” the tweet by NCDC read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enforce Unified Lockdown, NMA Tells Buhari, Faults Government's Response, Coordination
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Stop Wasting Testing Kits On Politicians, AIED Tells NCDC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Senate President Urges Government To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos University Teaching Hospital Sends Away Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over Lack Of Bed Space
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of Retired Army General’s N293m, Property Over Financial Theft
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Convicts Ex-NNPC Official Over N6bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Inside Story: How Obasa Was Forced To Reinstate Suspended Lawmakers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enforce Unified Lockdown, NMA Tells Buhari, Faults Government's Response, Coordination
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Stop Wasting Testing Kits On Politicians, AIED Tells NCDC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Court Grants Post-conviction Bail To Ex-Abia Official Jailed Alongside Orji Kalu Over Corruption
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Senate President Urges Government To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Civil Society Organisations Write IGP, Seek Investigation Of DIG Micheal Ogbizi Over Abuse Of Power, Corruption
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Top Military Commanders Were Ambushed, Killed In Borno By Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad