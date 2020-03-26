BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 14 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, 12 were confirmed in Lagos while two were confirmed in the FCT.

“14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, 12 in Lagos

“Of the 14, six were detected on a vessel, three are returning travellers into Nigeria and one is close contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, three discharged and one death,” the tweet by NCDC read.