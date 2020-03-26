Imo Government Orders Closure Of Major Markets Over Coronavirus





The Imo State Government has ordered the closure of all markets in the state, starting from Saturday.



Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, to Governor Hope Uzodinma, also said the state had provided ambulances for 27 local government areas.

These measures are part of strategies to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Governor Uzodinma appealed to citizens to do their shopping between Thursday and Friday, adding that civil servants within the approval given by the Head of Service not to report to office should stay at home until further notice.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said that the state government had established more testing centres across the state.



Also, he said commuters entering the state through the land borders are to be screened before being allowed entry.

