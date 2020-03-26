Kano Shuts Borders To Avoid Inter-state Movement Over Coronavirus

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2020


The Kano State Government has shut down its borders to avoid moving in and out so as to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Kano State. 

It was disclosed that the border restriction takes effect immediately.

Anwar quoted the governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as saying, "This decision is hard but absolutely necessary as part of precautionary measures against the deadly COVID-19 possible spread. 

"We urge Kano citizens and all other Nigerians to bear with this difficult situation.

"People must cooperate with health workers and all other stakeholders to make sure that our state is safe and the country in general."

The governor also advised social distancing, and urged everyone to stay at home.

He added that hand washing with soap and running water or cleaning with sanitizer should always be observed by people. 

All agencies like Nigeria Police Force, Kano Command, Kano Roads Transport Authority, Hisbah among others would see to the enforcement of the order. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

