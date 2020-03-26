UBA Donates N5bn To Support Coronavirus Fight In Africa

The donation will provide significant and much needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to governments, according to the bank.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 26, 2020

The United Bank for Africa Plc on Thursday announced a donation of N5bn ($14m) through the UBA Foundation to support the fight against Coronavirus.

The donation will be allocated as follows: N1bn to Lagos State Government, N500m to Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, N1bn to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria, N1.5bn to UBA’s presence countries in Africa, N1bn for medical centres with equipment and supplies free telemedicine call centre facility.

The bank revealed that it will fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos with beds for isolation and ICU facilities, managed and operated in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital.

UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, said, “This is a time when we must all play our part. This global pandemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly.

“As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the Coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various governments in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.

“We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective.”

Saharareporters, New York

