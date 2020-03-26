US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Tests Negative

This was confirmed by a senior staff of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, Ondo State, where the man had been kept under observation all the while.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2020


A man named David, who came into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, and was suspected of having Coronavirus, has now tested negative for the virus. 

This was confirmed by a senior staff of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, Ondo State, where the man had been kept under observation all the while. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Moved To 'Stroke Ward' In Ondo Hospital 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The man had travelled into Ondo to visit family members when he fell ill and showed signs of the virus. 

"His test returned negative. He does not have the virus" the source said. 

With Thursday's revelation, any fears initially raised by news of his suspected infection have since been erased.

Meanwhile, management of the hospital on Thursday announced a shut down of activities as a result of the continued spread of the virus. 

In a statement, management of the facility said that all units except accident and emergency ward will be closed to the public in order to reduce the risk of patients and staff being infected with the virus. 

Patients on admission, who are in stable conditions, have been advised to go home and continue with prescribed medication. 

The statement said, "The management of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, has decided to partially shut down its normal activities as a precaution to steam the spread of Coronavirus."

Nigeria now has 65 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enforce Unified Lockdown, NMA Tells Buhari, Faults Government's Response, Coordination
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Stop Wasting Testing Kits On Politicians, AIED Tells NCDC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Senate President Urges Government To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of Retired Army General’s N293m, Property Over Financial Theft
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Convicts Ex-NNPC Official Over N6bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Inside Story: How Obasa Was Forced To Reinstate Suspended Lawmakers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enforce Unified Lockdown, NMA Tells Buhari, Faults Government's Response, Coordination
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Stop Wasting Testing Kits On Politicians, AIED Tells NCDC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Court Grants Post-conviction Bail To Ex-Abia Official Jailed Alongside Orji Kalu Over Corruption
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Senate President Urges Government To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Civil Society Organisations Write IGP, Seek Investigation Of DIG Micheal Ogbizi Over Abuse Of Power, Corruption
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad