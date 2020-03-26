US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Tests Negative



A man named David, who came into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, and was suspected of having Coronavirus, has now tested negative for the virus.

This was confirmed by a senior staff of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, Ondo State, where the man had been kept under observation all the while. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Moved To 'Stroke Ward' In Ondo Hospital

The man had travelled into Ondo to visit family members when he fell ill and showed signs of the virus.

"His test returned negative. He does not have the virus" the source said.

With Thursday's revelation, any fears initially raised by news of his suspected infection have since been erased.

Meanwhile, management of the hospital on Thursday announced a shut down of activities as a result of the continued spread of the virus.

In a statement, management of the facility said that all units except accident and emergency ward will be closed to the public in order to reduce the risk of patients and staff being infected with the virus.

Patients on admission, who are in stable conditions, have been advised to go home and continue with prescribed medication.

The statement said, "The management of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, has decided to partially shut down its normal activities as a precaution to steam the spread of Coronavirus."

Nigeria now has 65 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.