Australia-based Islamic Cleric Slams President Buhari Over Failure To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Outbreak

Tawhidi also berated Buhari for his poor handling of terrorism in Nigeria especially in the North-East region where Boko Haram has killed thousands and displaced millions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2020

Google


An Islamic cleric based in Australia, Mohammad Tawhidi popularly known as 'Imam of Peace', has slammed Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, over his failure to address Nigerians on the Coronavirus pandemic that is spreading rapidly across the country and wreaking havoc. 

Tawhidi also berated Buhari for his poor handling of terrorism in Nigeria especially in the North-East region where Boko Haram has killed thousands and displaced millions. 

Expressing his thoughts on Twitter on Friday, Tawhidi said Buhari was not fit to be Nigeria's President.

According to him, the Nigerian Government under Buhari had failed the citizens. 

He said, "Weak leadership of Buhari, failed President. No realistic agenda to tackle Jihadists. All talk. 

"You don't even know the name of disease killing your people." 

Speaking further, Tawhidi said that supporters of Buhari were coming after him on Twitter over his comments. 

Reacting to the development, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Gani-Kayode, said, "@Imamofpeace has focused his attention on @MBuhari and his goons, made a fool of them and taken them to the cleaners. 

"Nigeria has become the butt of cruel jokes and a laughing stock because our President has disappeared into thin air. 

"Where are the Bubu-lovers now?  We warned you." 

Also adding his voice to the issue, Reno Omokri, aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, said, "General @MBuhari has turned himself into an international figure of fun to the extent that one of the world’s most popular Islamic clerics, @Imamofpeace, described him as the “dumbest person in Nigeria." 


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Journalism Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Inside Story: How Obasa Was Forced To Reinstate Suspended Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal BREAKING: Supreme Court Throws Out APC’s Application On Zamfara Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Letter A Historical Antecedent Which Every Doctor In Nigeria Must Know By Dr. E. Thompson Akpabio
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Low Number Of Coronavirus Test In Nigeria Raises Suspicion Of Conspiracy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos University Teaching Hospital Sends Away Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over Lack Of Bed Space
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Food BREAKING: Lagos Government To Provide Food For Residents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Music Star, Davido, In Self-isolation After Fiancée, Chioma, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Journalism Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 70 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Pantami And Ministerial Arrogancy By Emmanuel John
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad