Bayelsa Government Asks Workers To Stay At Home For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

The Bayelsa State Government has asked civil servants on grade level 1-12 to stay at home for two weeks.

Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Inodu Apoku, said burial and wedding ceremonies have also been suspended in the state for the same period.

He explained that only those on essential services such as medical and health workers, fire service personnel, cleaners and other related personnel were exempted from the temporary restriction.

Apoku said other decisions reached by the committee included the downward review of the number of persons at worship centres and other public gatherings to 20 from the initial 50.

The restriction order also affected night clubs and bars in the state as well as commercial vehicles and tricycles that had been directed by the state Ministry of Transport to reduce the number of passengers they carry.

Governor Diri had earlier dispelled rumours over his alleged contact with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who a few days ago tested positive to the Coronavirus.

He echoed the need for prevention and caution on the part of the citizenry by urging them to imbibe regular hand washing and use of sanitisers.