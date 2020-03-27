BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

He has developed mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street and remain in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 27, 2020

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is self-isolating.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, Johnson confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms – “a temperature and persistent cough” – over the last 24 hours and on the advice of the chief medical officer, he took a test, which returned positive for Coronavirus.

He said, “Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for Coronavirus. 

"I am now self-isolating but will continue to lead government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."
 

 

 

