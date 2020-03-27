BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is self-isolating.

He has developed mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street and remain in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, Johnson confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms – “a temperature and persistent cough” – over the last 24 hours and on the advice of the chief medical officer, he took a test, which returned positive for Coronavirus.

He said, “Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating but will continue to lead government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

