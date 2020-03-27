BREAKING: Nigeria Records 11 News Cases Of Coronavirus

Eight of the cases were confirmed in Lagos while two were confirmed in Enugu. Edo State also confirmed a fresh case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2020


The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed 11 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. 

Eight of the cases were confirmed in Lagos while two were confirmed in Enugu.

Edo State also confirmed a fresh case.

The NCDC said, "11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: eight in Lagos, two in Enugu and one in Edo State. 

"As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of  #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Three have been discharged with one death." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Music Star, Davido, In Self-isolation After Fiancée, Chioma, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Food BREAKING: Lagos Government To Provide Food For Residents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Letter A Historical Antecedent Which Every Doctor In Nigeria Must Know By Dr. E. Thompson Akpabio
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Australia-based Islamic Cleric Slams President Buhari Over Failure To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Music Star, Davido, In Self-isolation After Fiancée, Chioma, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Food BREAKING: Lagos Government To Provide Food For Residents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 70 In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Low Number Of Coronavirus Test In Nigeria Raises Suspicion Of Conspiracy
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ex-Ogun Sports Commissioner, Olopade, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad