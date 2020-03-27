Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State

The Lagos State government on Friday said that cases of Coronavirus in the city may rise to 39,000 in the coming weeks.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the comment on Friday during a briefing with journalists.

He said, “Our mathematical modelling shows that the worst-case scenario is that we may see up to 39,000 cases in Lagos.

“If we add social distancing to active contact tracing, then we will be able to bend the curve further.

“The figures may seem alarming at this point, but this is just to emphasise to the Lagos community to follow instructions of the incident commander to make sure that we practise social distancing.

“Looking at the same timeframe from the introduction of the index case, you can see that Lagos State is not seen anywhere near what Spain, Italy and Iran are showing.

“So, at weeks two and three of our index case, we are flat and at week four, we have 37 cases; while at the same fourth week, Italy, Iran and Spain had more than 20,000 cases.

“So, we are doing something right in the state. Then if we continue to do that, we will remain on the lower trajectory.

“It shows we are keeping the curve flat which is allowing us to keep up with the number of cases we have so far.”

Nigeria so far has 65 confirmed Coronavirus cases with Lagos having 44 confirmed infections.