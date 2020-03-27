Sokoto Government Closes Entry Points Into State Over Coronavirus

The Sokoto State Government on Friday announced the closure of entry points into the ancient city in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in a broadcast said that only the movement of medical supplies and essential food items will be allowed into Sokoto from other parts of the country.

He said the closure will stay in place for an initial two weeks pending observations on the pattern of the disease in the state and country.

Also, all civil servants on grade level 12 and below have been directed by the state government to work from home for two weeks from Friday, March 27 to Friday, April 10, 2020.

The governor said all further measures to be taken by the state will be based on expert advice from the state’s Ministry of Health, Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Federal Ministry of Health as and when the need arises.

He admonished citizens to cooperate with relevant authorities and adhere to measures in the interest of the general well-being and survival of the human race.