Sokoto Government Closes Entry Points Into State Over Coronavirus

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in a broadcast said that only the movement of medical supplies and essential food items will be allowed into Sokoto from other parts of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2020

 

The Sokoto State Government on Friday announced the closure of entry points into the ancient city in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in a broadcast said that only the movement of medical supplies and essential food items will be allowed into Sokoto from other parts of the country.

He said the closure will stay in place for an initial two weeks pending observations on the pattern of the disease in the state and country.

Also, all civil servants on grade level 12 and below have been directed by the state government to work from home for two weeks from Friday, March 27 to Friday, April 10, 2020.

The governor said all further measures to be taken by the state will be based on expert advice from the state’s Ministry of Health, Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Federal Ministry of Health as and when the need arises.

He admonished citizens to cooperate with relevant authorities and adhere to measures in the interest of the general well-being and survival of the human race.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Low Number Of Coronavirus Test In Nigeria Raises Suspicion Of Conspiracy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos University Teaching Hospital Sends Away Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over Lack Of Bed Space
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Falana Warns Nigerian Government Against Plans To Rearrest Sowore Over SaharaReporters Coronavirus Reports
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Letter A Historical Antecedent Which Every Doctor In Nigeria Must Know By Dr. E. Thompson Akpabio
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Says Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Australia-based Islamic Cleric Slams President Buhari Over Failure To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Low Number Of Coronavirus Test In Nigeria Raises Suspicion Of Conspiracy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos University Teaching Hospital Sends Away Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over Lack Of Bed Space
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Persons Allegedly Die Of Coronavirus After Attending 80th Birthday Party Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To United Kingdom, Okoya, Osoba Among Top Guests At Lavish Ceremony
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Food BREAKING: Lagos Government To Provide Food For Residents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Music Star, Davido, In Self-isolation After Fiancée, Chioma, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Journalism Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 70 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad