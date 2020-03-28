BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 97 In Nigeria

Of the eight, four were confirmed in Oyo State while two were confirmed in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2020


The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed eight new Coronavirus cases in the country.

This brings the total in the country to 97.

Of the eight, four were confirmed in Oyo State while two were confirmed in Abuja. 

The NCDC also said one was confirmed in Kaduna.

The case in Kaduna is that of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that el-Rufai tested positive to the virus.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Positive For Coronavirus 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

"Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; two in FCT, four in Oyo, one in Kaduna and one in Osun State. 

"As at 10:40pm 28th March, there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death," NCDC tweeted. 

