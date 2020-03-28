BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 97 In Nigeria



The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed eight new Coronavirus cases in the country.

This brings the total in the country to 97.

Of the eight, four were confirmed in Oyo State while two were confirmed in Abuja.

The NCDC also said one was confirmed in Kaduna.

The case in Kaduna is that of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

"Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; two in FCT, four in Oyo, one in Kaduna and one in Osun State.

"As at 10:40pm 28th March, there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death," NCDC tweeted.