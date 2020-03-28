BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

El-rufai disclosed this in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday.

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020

He is the second state governor to test positive for the virus in Nigeria.

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, had earlier tested positive for the virus.