BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

El-rufai disclosed this in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday. He is the second state governor to test positive for the virus in Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 28, 2020

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

El-rufai disclosed this in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday. 

He is the second state governor to test positive for the virus in Nigeria. 

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, had earlier tested positive for the virus.

