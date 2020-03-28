Coronavirus: Ensure To Give Account For Donations To Lagos, ADP Tells Governor Sanwo-Olu

The Action Democratic Party has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to be accountable on funds received by the state to tackle the outbreak of Coronavirus.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, in a statement on Saturday, said the public was already asking questions on where the donations and grants running into several billions were going.

He said, “As a public officer, it is important that while updates are being given to Nigerians on the efforts so far, the way and manner funds donated are used since they do not require legislative approvals before spending, should also be made known to the public.

“This has therefore necessitated the need to open a public account where citizens can access such information.

“The Lagos State Government plans to give succour and palliatives to residents is commendable but the governor should not allow those who may want to politicise it and won't allow it get to those who genuinely need them due to stay at home order.”

Adelaja stated that while it was commendable to donate to Lagos State to contain the spread of the virus, private organisations and individuals should not forget that other states need help, too.

Commenting on the allegation against the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control not testing enough Nigerians, Adelaja said it should be investigated because if not it will underscore the entire efforts of private individuals, corporate organisations and government.