Epidemiologist Raises Concern Over Refusal Of UK Returnees To Self-isolate In Delta State

An epidemiologist in Delta State, Richard Ikwuogu, has raised the alarm over the refusal of three returnees from the United Kingdom to observe the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period in the state to reduce the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Three UK returnees said to be indigenes of Okpanam community under Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, have refused to self-isolate or submit themselves for medical screening.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Saturday over the development, Ikwuogu stated that there was danger ahead if the situation was not arrested urgently.

He said, "Emeka Ijeh, a returnee from London on March 23, 2020, has refused to isolate himself. My SDSNO placed a call to him but the man was full of abuses.

"Because of the phone call experience, we went to the traditional ruler of Okpanam who asked head of vigilante group to lead us to the place.

"On getting to his house, he started abusing us that we were infringing on his privacy.

"When I tried to explain, he ordered us out of his compound saying he was a World Health Organisation staff. We left quietly but I never knew that he was following us.

"The Commissioner for Health could not come to our aid and the police did nothing because no authority spoke on the matter.

"My worry is that in case such persons are infected, they could expose many others to the virus."

The epidemiologist however, urged residents of the state to take precautionary measures spelt out by the state government to protect themselves.

Nigeria currently has 81 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.

