Taraba Governor Bans Movement In And Out Of State

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has banned movement in and out of the state, SaharaReporters can confirm.

A statement from the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa, said that the ban takes effect from Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He said, “The decision to close the state’s land borders was taken as part of continued efforts by the government to protect the state from the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

“The Commissioner of Police and the Commandant of National Security and Civil Defence Corps have been directed to ensure strict compliance.”